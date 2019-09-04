Adam Lambert's new single 'Superpower' is dedicated to those who feel ''discriminated against''.

The 'American Idol' alumni and Queen singer has released the opening track from the first side of his two-part project 'Velvet' and revealed the meaning behind his ''proud rebellion'' song.

In a FaceTime interview on 'Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp', Adam told Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay: ''There's a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world right now.

''I feel like there's a lot of groups of people that get discriminated against or get ostracised.

''I kind of wanted to make a song to make people in that situation feel like they didn't have to take it.''

On one line, Adam belts out: ''All of the witches and the demons better get out my way.''

The 'For Your Entertainment' singer has also teamed up with director Millicent Hailes - who has worked on music promos for the likes of Migos, Young Thug and Lil Yachty - for the striking music video filmed on the streets of Brooklyn.

'Superpower' follows the singles 'Comin In Hot', 'Feel Something' and 'New Eyes'.

Meanwhile, Adam previously admitted 'Velvet' is ''partially'' inspired by him being ''frustrated' with chart music.

The 37-year-old pop star became fed up with the songs in the top 40 all sounding the same and so he started listening to alternative bands such as Tame Impala and The Black Keys, and late music legend Prince.

Speaking about the album's lead single 'New Eyes' and the rest of the record's influences, Adam said: ''There's a little bit of Prince and there's a blues thing going on.

''This song and the rest of the album is influenced partially by that, and partially by me seeing and playing the Top 40 game over the last 10 years and getting a little bit frustrated how everything starts to sound the same. So much of the industry tends to follow and copy.

''I started listening to a lot more alternative music. ''They might not be huge giant hits, but it's still widely regarded as great music and great bands.''

He added: ''It's not necessarily about one song but about them as a group or artist and the big picture and their influence as an artist.

''Bands like Tame Impala or The Black Keys ... they've had their moments with songs but they're known for creating a [certain] style of music that's in their own lane, and they've influenced a lot of other artists, including me.''

'VELVET: Side A' is released on September 27.