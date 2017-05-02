Adam Lambert says Queen would love to ''be a part of Glastonbury'' one day.

The 'For Your Entertainment' hitmaker - who takes on the late great frontman Freddie Mercury's lead vocals - has poured cold water on rumours they are set to perform at the iconic music festival in 2020 for their 50th anniversary, but hasn't ruled out the possibility further down the line.

Addressing the whispers, he told NME magazine: ''Not that I'm aware of, but that's a way off.

''I mean we're trying to just do one year at a time! You know, because we're pretty much booked for the rest of the year this year, so I don't know.''

Asked if they'd do it, he added: ''I mean, I'm sure that if it were the right type of arrangement, I'm sure we would all be really, really honoured to be a part of Glastonbury.''

Other rumoured headliners for 2020 include Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

The festival's organiser Emily Eavis - who decides the line-up with her father Michael Eavis - teased that they plan on hosting ''a mix of old and new'' acts.

She previously said: ''Ideally, we'd have a mix of old and new acts headlining. A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it's about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we've just got a little while, we're not in any rush, but it's quite exciting. It's always good having something in the long term plans as well.''

Meanwhile, Queen fans will get the chance to see the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmakers live later this year.

The group's European and UK tour kicks off on November 1st at O2 Arena, Prague in Czech Republic and wrap up at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 15, will feature a brand new state-of-the-art production and set list.

It will be Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor's first British tour with Adam Lambert in almost three years.

The new set list will acknowledge this year's 40th anniversary of Queen's biggest-selling studio album to date, 1977's 'News of the World', which included the mega hits 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions'.

They last stormed Britain in January 2015 when they played 10 sold-out shows.

And in 2016, they got together for a one-off headlining set at the closing night of the Isle of Wight Festival last June.