Adam Lambert thinks his work with Queen compliments his solo career.

The 36-year-old singer has been providing vocals for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' group on tour since 2012 - in place of the late Freddie Mercury - and he cherishes his time on the road with Brian May and Roger Taylor as it's a different vibe to the music he makes on his own.

In an interview with the new issue of Schon! Magazine, he said: ''I've never felt like working with Queen has put any sort of a damper on my solo work. I don't feel as though we can compete with each other. I think that actually, they have coexisted very well, timing wise. The collaboration with Queen is little chunks of time that I go on the road with them, and then I'm done so it's left me plenty of time to sort of flip-flop into my solo career.''

In the past few months Adam has been working hard on his upcoming fourth album and has laid down enough tracks for three LPs which now must whittle down.

The 'American Idol' runner-up admits his shows with Queen singing their stadium rock classics have had an influence on the sound of his new tracks.

He said: ''There's a lot of reference to glam rock and classic rock of the 70s and the early 80s. I've gone back to a lot of those inspirations. I feel there's also some parallel to my second album. I mean it's a general statement to make because obviously, it's more than one song, but I think fans will draw some comparisons ... It's coming back to the music that inspired me to want to become a musician in the first place.''

Revealing the theme of his collection of tracks, he added: ''I think there are some general ideas of resilience in the theme. There's a theme of sort of being in your power. And if you're not in it, kind of taking it back. Definitely plenty of longing ... there's a sense of longing in searching for intimacy. The search for intimacy and the elusiveness of it.''