Adam Lambert has promised fans he'll have new music dropping later this year.

The 'For Your Entertainment' hitmaker has been busy performing with Queen taking on late frontman Freddie Mercury's lead vocals, but on Wednesday (14.02.18), he exchanged tweets with some of his 2.6 million followers, letting them know he's hard at work on his much-anticipated follow-up to 2015's 'The Original High'.

Replying to one fan, he wrote: ''I have been working really hard on it! The album is gonna be yummy! (sic)''

The 'American Idol' alumni says he has penned around 35 tracks, but that none of them are single-worthy yet.

He wrote: ''Probably written about 35ish ... Not far enough in the process to pick a single. Still lots to be done.''

And when quizzed on when to expect new tunes, he added: ''There will be music out this year (sic)''

In the meantime, Adam will join Brian May and co on an extensive European and UK tour this summer.

The rock legends - who were fronted by the late Freddie until his death from HIV/AIDS in 1991 - already sold out two shows at the 20,000-capacity venue in the British capital in December.

Describing the new dates as ''one more around the block'', Queen's guitar maestro May said: ''The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted. There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought ... 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!''

And Lambert added: ''I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can't wait for us to get back there again in the spring!''

Fans will be able to experience 300 moving lights during the show choreographed by acclaimed lighting designer Rob Sinclair, who has illuminated tours for major artists including Adele, Peter Gabriel and Kylie Minogue.

The run kicks off on June 13 in Cologne, Germany at the Lanxess Arena.