Adam Lambert sought ''professional help'' to cope with a ''dark period'' in his life.

The 37-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (21.02.19) to post a lengthy note detailing his battle with his mental health, in which he said he began to feel ''depressed'' when he felt his ''artistic vision'' was being taken away from him by record label executives.

He wrote: ''Let me offer a most sincere thank you for your patience and continued faith in me. You've pushed me to keep going even when I felt discouraged. I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I've had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art.

''Don't get me wrong - I'm VERY proud of my body of work. But I'm coming out of a dark period of second-guessing my own artistry and having my mental health suffer because of it. I started asking myself, 'is all this hustle really worth it?' I put all my focus on my work and started to feel detached in my personal life. My self-worth was suffering. I was lonely and becoming depressed.''

The former 'American Idol' finalist went on to say being on tour with Queen helped to clear his head, as did seeking professional help.

He added: ''With a bit of professional help and the support of colleagues, friends and family, I pulled myself out of the darkness. I decided to begin my next album on my own so I wouldn't be influenced by anything but my passion for music. I reached out to fellow writers and artists that I'd met over the years and began booking sessions with them. I wanted to make the music I wanted to make, and to get in the headspace I was in when I first dreamed of being a singer-before playing industry game started messing with my love for music.''

Adam then announced he will be releasing a new song called 'Feel Something' later on Thursday.