Adam Lambert has dropped sizzling new single 'Comin In Hot' from his two-part LP 'Velvet'.

The groove-led number is the third release from the 37-year-old 'American Idol' alumni's upcoming fourth studio album, which the first part of, 'Side A', is due out in September.

The Miles & AJ-directed music video follows on from the 'New Eyes' promo, and sees trans-activist Miss Shalae aka 'The Goddess' ''casts love spells'' on the guests at a steamy nightclub she performs at.

Adam released the album track 'Feel Something' in February, but embarked on a new chapter with lead single 'New Eyes' from his long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'The Original High', a rock-influenced number, which has a ''romantic, earthy vibe'', and sees the pop star - who has been dating Spanish hunk Javi Costa Polo for a few months - sing about having ''chemistry like candy'' and being ''naked and free''.

He belts out: ''This chemistry like candy to me/I'm addicted to the sweet, sleepy haze/ So whisper at me, get me wavy/ Naked and free, never no room for shame.''

Speaking about the track, the 'For Your Entertainment' singer said previously: ''I wanted my first single to reflect my current state of mind and to bring listeners into a romantic, earthy vibe. 'New Eyes' is a love letter to innocence and to finding new passions.''

As well as his new solo music, Adam will embark on an extensive North American stadium tour with Queen in 2020, and he's also voicing Emperor Maximus in animated-live action hybrid movie 'Playmobil: The Movie' which is released on August 7.

Adam recently shared how he has ''learned a lot'' from fronting Queen.

The 'Whataya Want From Me' singer has spent eight years leading the legendary rock band - in place of legendary late singer Freddie Mercury - and he revealed his time with the group has helped inspire 'Velvet'.

He said: ''It does give me a perspective of what a good song is and why it works. I've learned a lot from singing those Queen songs for audiences.

''You go, 'OK, this is a good chorus, this is a good hook, this is a good message'. I suppose that's one of the things that inspired a lot of my new songs.''