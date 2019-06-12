Adam Lambert has ''learned a lot'' from fronting legendary rock band Queen, and he admitted it has influenced the songwriting for his solo career.
Adam Lambert has ''learned a lot'' from fronting Queen.
The 37-year-old star has spent eight years leading the legendary rock band - in place of legendary late singer Freddie Mercury - and he revealed his time with the group has helped inspire his own work as a solo artist as he's been working on new album 'Velvet'.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It does give me a perspective of what a good song is and why it works. I've learned a lot from singing those Queen songs for audiences.
''You go, 'OK, this is a good chorus, this is a good hook, this is a good message'. I suppose that's one of the things that inspired a lot of my new songs.''
Adam released his latest single 'New Eyes' last month, and he added he hopes Freddie - who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS at the age of 45 - would have been a fan of his music.
He said: ''I would hope that he would like some of it. I feel like one of my new songs, 'Super Power', is like a second cousin to 'Another One Bites The Dust', it has a little bit of the same DNA.
''I didn't set out to emulate any of Queen's songs specifically, but I thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice to have an album of music that a Queen fan can wrap their ears around.' ''
Meanwhile, the band's drummer Roger Taylor previously said Adam joining the group was like ''fate unfolding''.
He explained: ''We thought it was all over. And I think [Brian May] and I, well we kinda thought that was the end of that chapter. And everything that's happened, especially since we met Adam has just been fate unfolding.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...