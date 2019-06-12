Adam Lambert has ''learned a lot'' from fronting Queen.

The 37-year-old star has spent eight years leading the legendary rock band - in place of legendary late singer Freddie Mercury - and he revealed his time with the group has helped inspire his own work as a solo artist as he's been working on new album 'Velvet'.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It does give me a perspective of what a good song is and why it works. I've learned a lot from singing those Queen songs for audiences.

''You go, 'OK, this is a good chorus, this is a good hook, this is a good message'. I suppose that's one of the things that inspired a lot of my new songs.''

Adam released his latest single 'New Eyes' last month, and he added he hopes Freddie - who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS at the age of 45 - would have been a fan of his music.

He said: ''I would hope that he would like some of it. I feel like one of my new songs, 'Super Power', is like a second cousin to 'Another One Bites The Dust', it has a little bit of the same DNA.

''I didn't set out to emulate any of Queen's songs specifically, but I thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice to have an album of music that a Queen fan can wrap their ears around.' ''

Meanwhile, the band's drummer Roger Taylor previously said Adam joining the group was like ''fate unfolding''.

He explained: ''We thought it was all over. And I think [Brian May] and I, well we kinda thought that was the end of that chapter. And everything that's happened, especially since we met Adam has just been fate unfolding.''