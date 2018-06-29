Adam Lambert joined Queen because they felt like a ''safe space''.

The 36-year-old singer has been performing vocals for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' group on tour since 2012 and he took the decision to go out on the road with the British rockers because of the criticism he was receiving for his flamboyant persona.

He explained: ''I needed an outlet for me that wasn't judging. I needed to be in a safe space that didn't say to me: 'Don't do that, people won't like that.'

''Now there's an audience for me being exactly who I am. There's permission given.''

The former 'American Idol' contestant admitted his early shows with the band were ''a mindf**k'' and he never expected to still be touring with them now.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I've figured out how to make those songs work for me. I'm not playing a part, I'm interpreting them from my viewpoint and a lot of what Freddie [Mercury] was exploring is stuff I'm exploring.''

Adam doesn't think performing with Queen has sidelined his own solo career but he's trying to figure out how his ''different worlds'' can exist alongside one another.

Asked if he thinks his solo career has been sidelined, he said: ''No. No. I think I've managed to balance it. It's two different worlds and two different ideas, but right now, I'm trying to get them to coexist.''

The 'Ghost Town' singer praised flamboyant late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - who died of an AIDS-related illness in 1991 - for being ''ahead of his time'' and has discussed a lot with bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May how proud the 'Under Pressure' singer would have been of the way sexuality is much more open in the mainstream music industry now.

He said: ''Roger was like, 'I think he would be really open and upfront about it, because that's what he was like to all of us.'

''[His sexuality] was just taboo in the media. But he was very matter of fact once he'd come to terms with it. And from what I have ascertained, he was fully bisexual. He was dabbling everywhere. I think he was ahead of his time.''

Adam is proud to be open about his own homosexuality and embraces the ''responsibility'' of being a role model.

He said: ''I didn't get into this to be a role model, but then slowly I realised it was a responsibility I wanted. There's so much good that can come from being a leader and being open.''