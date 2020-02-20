Adam Lambert feels ''so lucky'' he is able to ''celebrate'' the late Freddie Mercury by performing with Queen.

The 38-year-old star says he doesn't try to ''imitate'' the band's frontman - who died in 1991 aged 45 due to complications from AIDS - but he feels fortunate he can ''pay tribute'' to the music legend by performing alongside the group.

He said: ''I'm so lucky that I get to pay tribute to [Freddie] and celebrate him as an artist and as a person, as a writer, as a singer.

''And I think I relate to some of the stuff that he, obviously, has gone through; I can kind of draw some comparisons there. And I hope that in some way I can carry on his spirit.

''I think that there are certain intentions with which those songs are supposed to be sung, and I try to go there.''

Adam - who has been touring with Queen since 2014 - admits he tries to keep Freddie at the ''forefront'' of his mind when he is on the road with 'The Show Must Go On' hitmakers.

Speaking on Australia's Triple M radio station, he added: ''I've asked a lot of questions and learned a lot about him, and I really try to keep him in the forefront of my mind.

''Not to imitate, but to do it for him - kind of, like, celebrate him.''

Adam's comments come just days after Queen's Brian May admitted he had ''not felt quite like that since Live Aid'' after headlining the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig.

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and Adam wowed 75,000 people as they recreated Live Aid at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on February 16, to raise money towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires.

The 22-minute set was part of the 10-hour fundraising event, which saw the rock band perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Radio Ga Ga', 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions', which they played at the iconic concert for famine relief in 1985.

After the gig, the guitar legend posted a snap from the performance on Instagram, which brought back fond memories of Queen and their late frontman Freddie performing at Wembley Stadium for Live Aid almost 35 years ago.

He captioned the post: ''Fire Fight Australia tonight. AWESOME. I don't think I've felt quite like that since Live Aid. (sic)''