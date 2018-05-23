Adam Lambert doesn't think legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury ever really hid his own sexuality, and suggested his ''flippant'' response in interviews may have made it seem like he was joking.
Adam Lambert doesn't think Freddie Mercury ever really kept his sexuality a secret.
The former 'American Idol' star is currently fronts legendary rockers Queen - alongside founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor - and he suggested the group's iconic late singer was always as open as he could be about being gay.
Speaking to Attitude magazine, Adam said: ''I don't know how 'in the closet' Freddie actually was. I mean it was like another time where it was just taboo to even discuss it in the media.
''I think it might have been interpreted as him being tongue-in-cheek, but he sort of owned it from the get-go. There were interviews where they were asking if he was gay and he was like, 'Yeah as a daffodil... gay as a daffodil.'
''And I don't know if they thought because he was being flippant about it that he wasn't being serious. But he never really said, 'No, I'm not.' ''
Like Freddie - who tragically passed away aged 45 in 1991 - Adam has been open about his own sexuality, and he explained he wants to be true to himself through his music.
He added: ''It has never been: 'These are the rules.' It's more about the struggle and the stress of what will and will not connect, and that has changed since I started out.
''As a pop artist you want people to relate to you and then at some point I had to just balance all of that out with who I actually am, as an artist, as somebody who wants to express himself.''
The 36-year-old singer also discussed stepping in to front Queen, and how important it was to find his own voice.
Asked about the advice he got from the band, he said: ''To be myself and not to try to emulate Freddie. At first I would try to hit the same notes and runs, then I learned to just sing the songs as they work for me, and in my style.''
