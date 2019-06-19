Adam Lambert has stopped wearing antiperspirant deodorant.

The 37-year-old singer revealed he was told to stop using it by his massage therapist because it was causing swelling of his armpit glads, and while the odour is fine the star admitted it does mean he sweats a lot.

Speaking on Australian radio show '2Day FM', he said: ''She said, 'your lymph system is a little bit congested so you should stop using anti-antiperspirant'.

''I went to the natural deodorant which smells great but it doesn't stop you from sweating.''

Although the alternative deodorant option does remove the odour-creating bacteria from the sweat, it doesn't stop the actual liquid itself from forming.

Adam added: ''It smells great - I've heard it is better for your immune system.''

The star - who also fronts legendary rock band Queen with founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor alongside his own solo career - didn't find fame until he appeared on 'American Idol' in 2009, and he's thankful he had the time and space to enjoy relationships and figure out who he really way before he became a household name.

He previously said: ''I was lucky enough to grow up in a really open family; they were really supportive of me when I came out at 18.

''Then I moved to LA and I became an adult and had my share of relationships and adventures and over the next ten years I had my own personal journey of identity and relationships. By the time I became a public figure I had already had 10 years to decide the man I wanted to be.''

The 'New Eyes' singer has been hard at work on his upcoming album 'Velvet' and admitted he is feeling much more ''calm'' than usual about the record because he has trusted his instincts.

He added: ''I look back on the last 10 years and in the past I've been confident but a lot more apprehensive when bringing out an album, but this time I'm just relieved and really calm about it.

''I believe in the music so much, I feel like I've followed my instincts and my intuition more than I ever have.''