Adam Lambert has confirmed he's ''officially'' dating Javi Costa Polo.

The 'For You Entertainment' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (27.03.19) to share a series of sweet selfies and photo shoot snaps with his beau, who he revealed he has been seeing ''for months''.

Alongside the slideshow, he captioned the post: ''LUV U @javicostapolo. (sic)''

A fan then asked: ''So @adamlambert you're finally making it official? You're with @javicostapolo as a couple?''

To which he responded: ''honey we have been official for months. IG isn't the gatekeeper of our truth! (sic)''

Javi, who is Spanish, also added the comment: ''I love you.''

The pair were first rumoured to be seeing each other after they sat together at the Oscars last month.

Javi, whose Instagram is full of modelling snaps, has been putting his photography skills to use as Adam recently credited a photo for his single 'Feel Something' to his boyfriend.

Alongside the artistic snap of himself, the 'American Idol' alumni wrote: ''Hi. I know you've been waiting! Well I'm finally ready to bring new music to all of you. I wanted to give a gift to you to kick off this new era before I drop my first official single. It's a preview of the upcoming album - and a song from me to you.

''#FeelSomething is out tonight at 12am ET / 9pm PT! Swipe to read by Javi Costa Polo (sic)''

Prior to finding his new beau, Adam - who has been performing vocals for rock legends Queen on tour since 2012 - had opened up about being single for ''about five years'' because of his hectic touring schedule.

Speaking in June last year, he said: ''I haven't been in a relationship for about five years.

''I've been working and traveling quite a bit so dating is temporary and transient.''

The 37-year-old singer also revealed that he had tried the celebrity dating app Raya, but had no luck.

He said: ''I'm on there. I've already done that one. I've come through it and I didn't meet anyone!''