'Marriage Story' has received six nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.

The drama film, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and is directed by Noah Baumbach, wowed with an impressive six nods on Monday (09.12.19) including Best Motion Picture - Drama as well as Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for Adam and Scarlett respectively.

'The Irishman', '1917', 'Joker' and 'The Two Popes', three out of five which are Netflix films, are going head to head with 'Marriage Story' in the Best Motion Picture category whilst in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category, Hollywood blockbuster 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will go up against 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Knives Out', 'Rocketman and 'Dolemite Is My Name'.

Alongside Scarlett, Cynthia Erivo's portrayal in 'Harriet' sees her being nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama as well as Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women'), Charlize Theron ('Bombshell') and Renée Zellweger ('Judy'), whilst Adam faces Hollywood greats Christian Bale ('Ford v Ferrari'), Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory'), Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker') and Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes').

Filmmaking legends 'The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, '1917's Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino - who directed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Joker's Todd Phillips will go against Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite)' for Best Director - Motion Picture, whilst Jennifer Lopez found herself with a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for her part in 'Hustlers'. Daniel Craig ('Knives Out'), Roman Griffin Davis ('Jojo Rabbit'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Taron Egerton ('Rocketman') and Eddie Murphy ('Dolemite Is My Name') will go head to head for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2020.

An abridged list of nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are as follows:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

'The Irishman' (Netflix)

'Marriage Story' (Netflix)

'1917' (Universal)

'Joker' (Warner Bros.)

'The Two Popes' (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (Sony)

'Jojo Rabbit' (Fox Searchlight)

'Knives Out' (Lionsgate)

'Rocketman' (Paramount)

'Dolemite Is My Name' (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Christian Bale ('Ford v Ferrari')

Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory')

Adam Driver ('Marriage Story')

Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker')

Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes')

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet')

Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story')

Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women')

Charlize Theron ('Bombshell')

Renée Zellweger ('Judy')

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig ('Knives Out')

Roman Griffin Davis ('Jojo Rabbit')

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Taron Egerton ('Rocketman')

Eddie Murphy ('Dolemite Is My Name')

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina ('The Farewell')

Ana de Armas ('Knives Out')

Cate Blanchett ('Where'd You Go, Bernadette')

Beanie Feldstein ('Booksmart')

Emma Thompson ('Late Night')

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood')

Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes')

Al Pacino ('The Irishman')

Joe Pesci ('The Irishman')

Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell')

Annette Bening ('The Report')

Laura Dern ('Marriage Story')

Jennifer Lopez ('Hustlers')

Margot Robbie ('Bombshell')

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite')

Sam Mendes ('1917')

Todd Phillips ('Joker')

Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman')

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach ('Marriage Story')

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won ('Parasite')

Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes')

Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

Steven Zaillian ('The Irishman')