Chloe Sevigny thinks her new film 'The Dead Don't Die' mirrors real life as, due to the onslaught of social media, it feels ''we're living in the zombie apocalypse now''.
Chloe Sevigny thinks her new film 'The Dead Don't Die' mirrors real life.
The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez in the upcoming zombie comedy film, directed-and- written by Jim Jarmusch which follows a group of small town's cops as they combat a sudden zombie invasion.
The 'American Horror Story' star believes the director wanted the movie to encourage viewers to ''think more about empathy'' and she feels ''we're living in the zombie apocalypse now'' as the rise in social media means individuals aren't ''connecting on like a real level to one another''.
Speaking on Boston radio station WBUR, she said: ''Jim wants us to think more about like empathy, what we can do to help others. I mean, to me, I always think like we're living in the zombie apocalypse now with people in their phones, and people just are like not connecting on like a real level to one another -- and it's terrifying.''
Chloe worked with Jim on 2002's 'Ten Minutes Older', a project consisting of two compilation feature films titled 'The Trumpet' and 'The Cello', and admitted that when he approached her asking whether she wanted to make a '' ridiculous zombie picture'' she was dubious about the idea as she'd ''never had an affinity for zombies''.
She said: ''He said, 'I want to make this ridiculous zombie picture.' And I was like, 'Why zombies?' Like I had never had an affinity for zombies. I love vampire pictures. It's one of my favourites, and I was kind of sad that I wasn't asked to be in 'Only Lovers Left Alive.' But that's OK. I'll forgive him.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...