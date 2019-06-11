Chloe Sevigny thinks her new film 'The Dead Don't Die' mirrors real life.

The 44-year-old actress stars alongside Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Selena Gomez in the upcoming zombie comedy film, directed-and- written by Jim Jarmusch which follows a group of small town's cops as they combat a sudden zombie invasion.

The 'American Horror Story' star believes the director wanted the movie to encourage viewers to ''think more about empathy'' and she feels ''we're living in the zombie apocalypse now'' as the rise in social media means individuals aren't ''connecting on like a real level to one another''.

Speaking on Boston radio station WBUR, she said: ''Jim wants us to think more about like empathy, what we can do to help others. I mean, to me, I always think like we're living in the zombie apocalypse now with people in their phones, and people just are like not connecting on like a real level to one another -- and it's terrifying.''

Chloe worked with Jim on 2002's 'Ten Minutes Older', a project consisting of two compilation feature films titled 'The Trumpet' and 'The Cello', and admitted that when he approached her asking whether she wanted to make a '' ridiculous zombie picture'' she was dubious about the idea as she'd ''never had an affinity for zombies''.

She said: ''He said, 'I want to make this ridiculous zombie picture.' And I was like, 'Why zombies?' Like I had never had an affinity for zombies. I love vampire pictures. It's one of my favourites, and I was kind of sad that I wasn't asked to be in 'Only Lovers Left Alive.' But that's OK. I'll forgive him.''