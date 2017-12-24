Adam Driver wasn't shy about stripping off in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 34-year-old actor - who plays the part of Kylo Ren in the sci-fi series - appears topless in one particular scene, but director Rian Johnson has claimed Adam didn't need much convincing to remove his shirt because he's in such good shape.

Asked whether Adam was shy about appearing in the scene, Rian replied: ''No, no, he's good. He's great. He knew he looked good.''

Adam was already in enviable physical condition because he'd been preparing for the fight scenes in the movie.

And so when he was asked to remove his shirt, he didn't hesitate, according to the 44-year-old director.

He told PEOPLE: ''Adam looks so damn good because he'd been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes. I'm like, 'Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there'.''

The claim comes shortly after Rian hit back at criticism of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The filmmaker's effort has divided opinions among fans, but he recently insisted it's important to move the franchise ''forward''.

Asked on Twitter whether it's good that the movie is so ''polarising'', he wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''The goal is never to divide or make people upset, but I do think the conversations that are happening were going to have to happen at some point if sw is going to grow, move forward and stay vital. (sic)''