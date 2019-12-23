'Marriage Story' star Adam Driver is set to host the first 'Saturday Live Show' of 2020 following a Christmas break.
Adam Driver is set to host the first 'Saturday Night Live' show of 2020.
The 36-year-old actor will helm proceedings on the American late comedy sketch TV show with musical guest Halsey on January 25 when the series returns after a Christmas break.
It was announced that the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star will be the first host of 2020 by Eddie Murphy when he took control of 'SNL' for the episode that aired on Sunday evening (22.12.19).
Driver made his first 'SNL' debut in 2016 and he later kicked off the 44th season premiere in September 2018.
The 2020 episode will also mark Halsey's third appearance after her last visit in February saw the 'Eastside' hitmaker star as both the host and musical act.
Meanwhile, Driver is set for a busy first month of 2020 as he has been nominated for two prizes at the Golden Globes and has also been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Charlie Barber in Netflix movie 'Marriage Story'.
However, the 'Girls' star is planning to scale back his working commitments for the sake of his family.
Adam - who plays villain Kylo Ren in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy -has admitted it is growing increasingly difficult for him to be away from home for long periods of time for work because he is missing out on watching his three-year-old son grow up.
The actor - who is married to actress Joanne Tucker - said: ''I'm trying to not work a lot. The stakes are different now. It really has to be worth it, because you have to be gone a lot.
''[I have] a problem with multi-tasking - I see one thing and obsess about that thing until it's over ... [It] can be helpful sometimes. It's also a hamster wheel of wasted energy.''
