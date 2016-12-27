Adam Driver says 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' will be ''remarkable'' as he says Rian Johnson is a ''brilliant filmmaker''
Adam Driver says 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' will be ''remarkable''.
The 33-year-old actor stars as villain Kylo Ren in the next instalment of the popular sci-fi franchise, and has taken the time to praise filmmaker Rian Johnson - who is both directing and writing the script for the feature - on his ''brilliant'' work in bringing together something that he believes will be ''remarkable''.
He told The Daily Beast website: ''[Rian is] a brilliant filmmaker. And he wrote the script also, and he understands the importance of ambiguity and nuance. He wrote something that I think is remarkable.''
Adam also admitted he finds it ''surreal'' to think he's playing the villain in a series as famous as 'Star Wars' is, but he tries not to ''overthink'' the importance of his role.
He said: ''I'm not very good at analysing it, I guess, or even making time to attach meaning to it.
''So much of it is luck, and timing. I work hard but I can work hard in a vacuum. I've been lucky to get these opportunities. It's very surreal to me.
''In working on the jobs--and actually doing the thing--I block that stuff from my mind as much as possible, because it's not good to get nostalgic or overthink it. That might be a good strength of mine: not thinking a lot.''
The news comes after Adam recently revealed that the script for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' is going to similar to that for previous instalment 'The Empire Strikes Back'.
He said at the time: ''It's great. It's similar to how 'The Empire Strikes Back' has a different tone.
''For that people always go, 'Oooh, it's dark' but I don't know that it necessarily is. It's just different in tone in a way that I think is great and necessary but also very clear.
''He trusts [that] his audience is ready for nuance and ambiguity.
''He's not dumbing anything down for someone and that's really fun to play.''
