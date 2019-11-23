Adam Driver says playing lightsaber-wielding villain Kylo Ren in the 'Star Wars' franchise is similar to many of his other acting jobs.
Adam Driver says making 'Star Wars' is no different to acting in any other film.
The 'Marriage Story' star plays lightsaber-wielding villain Kylo Ren in the new trilogy of films, but despite the scale of the sci-fi blockbusters he insists that his process as an actor on set doesn't differ to how he would approach smaller features.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, Adam said: ''In a way, 'Star Wars' is a big blockbuster, which you would think would be maybe devoid of those conversations (about character). But I haven't found the process very dissimilar.
''You try to make 'Star Wars' personal as much as anything else, and because J.J. (Abrams) was the director and because Rian Johnson was the director, it all came down to similar (things) ... taking moments and breaking them into pieces and making sure you're truthful.''
One thing that Adam does acknowledge is different about the 'Star Wars' franchise is the enormity of the sets and the staggering amount of crew working in a galaxy far, far away.
The 36-year-old actor explained: ''The obvious difference is the rhythm of a set. On a 'Star Wars' set there are 50 people all doing individual jobs, whether it be special effects or brushing a leaf or vacuuming something. There are just so many more moving pieces that finding your footing in rhythm of that set ... it's just longer.''
Adam will make his final appearance as Kylo Ren - also known as Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia - in 'Episode IX -The Rise of Skywalker' and he admits it's ''hard to describe'' the feeling as the saga comes to an end.
He said: ''That's hard to describe. I would just say 'good' but that would be too general.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...