Adam Driver is ''sad to leave'' the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 35-year-old actor has portrayed Kylo Ren in the most recent films in the sci-fi saga but the series will end with the upcoming 'Rise of Skywalker' and Adam will miss his castmates very much.

He said: ''It's the last one, and I'm sad to leave -- not just playing the character, but the people you work with.''

Adam - who has a two-year-old son with wife Joanna Tucker - can next be seen opposite Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story', in which they play a couple whose relationship is on the rocks, and the actor revealed his performance was inspired by the breakdown of his own parents' marriage.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column: ''My parents were divorced. I was seven when they got divorced.

''[Some scenes were] so edgy that it's hard not to bring yourself to it.

''Knowing what it's like to be almost the exact same age as Henry is, in the film, when his parents divorce. And to know the things my parents did, or didn't do, in trying to do the right thing by me.

''I look at them, as humans, in the midst of it, trying their best to figure it out.

''So you think about all of those things, and you can't help but draw on that.''

A key scene for Adam is when his character, Charlie, sings the Stephen Sondheim song 'Being Alive'.

He said: ''For me, it's the first time in the movie that he [Charlie] begins to process the loss of love... Not even loss of love, because there's still love, but transitioning.

''Throughout the course of the song he shifts. He sings about wanting someone to 'crowd me with love, who will always be there', even though for years he's said to himself that's not what I want at all.

''It was such a beautiful moment for Charlie to say, in the midst of losing love, that this is what he's feeling -- and this is what he wants.

''Sondheim's able to channel emotion and psychology through music in a way no one else can.''