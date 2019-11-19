Adam Driver took two souvenirs from the 'Star Wars' set.

The 36-year-old actor - who played Kylo Ren in the science fiction franchise - has revealed he took a lightsaber and costume home with him - but made sure to get the blessing of Disney because they would ''hunt him down'' otherwise.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he was asked how it felt to hang up his lightsaber, and he said: ''Good. I also have it. I literally hung it up. It's in a box ... I took a lot of stuff this time. I have a whole costume. I asked [permission first] because they'll hunt you down, Disney.''

Meanwhile, Adam previously admitted he is ''sad to leave'' the 'Star Wars' franchise and he will miss his castmates very much.

He said: ''It's the last one, and I'm sad to leave - not just playing the character, but the people you work with.''

The actor also confessed he didn't anticipate how famous 'Star Wars' would make him but he was aware more people would watch the movies than most other projects he'd been in, he didn't realise he'd get recognised on the street.

He said: ''I was aware that more people would see it than see most things I do, but I don't think I could have anticipated how often I'd get recognised because it's so different for every person. I'm very tall and I look a certain way. I can't blend into a crowd.''