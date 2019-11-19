Adam Driver took two souvenirs from the 'Star Wars' set - a lightsaber and costume.
Adam Driver took two souvenirs from the 'Star Wars' set.
The 36-year-old actor - who played Kylo Ren in the science fiction franchise - has revealed he took a lightsaber and costume home with him - but made sure to get the blessing of Disney because they would ''hunt him down'' otherwise.
Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he was asked how it felt to hang up his lightsaber, and he said: ''Good. I also have it. I literally hung it up. It's in a box ... I took a lot of stuff this time. I have a whole costume. I asked [permission first] because they'll hunt you down, Disney.''
Meanwhile, Adam previously admitted he is ''sad to leave'' the 'Star Wars' franchise and he will miss his castmates very much.
He said: ''It's the last one, and I'm sad to leave - not just playing the character, but the people you work with.''
The actor also confessed he didn't anticipate how famous 'Star Wars' would make him but he was aware more people would watch the movies than most other projects he'd been in, he didn't realise he'd get recognised on the street.
He said: ''I was aware that more people would see it than see most things I do, but I don't think I could have anticipated how often I'd get recognised because it's so different for every person. I'm very tall and I look a certain way. I can't blend into a crowd.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...