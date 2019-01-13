Adam Driver nearly didn't audition for his breakout role in 'Girls'.

The 35-year-old actor - who starred as Adam Sackler, opposite Lena Dunham, in the hit television show - admits he wasn't even going to try for the role as he was in theatre and thought television was ''evil''.

Speaking to host Jenelle Riley at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation on Saturday (12.01.19) in Los Angeles, he said: ''I didn't want to do it because I was doing theatre and I thought TV was evil. I just auditioned for it and I didn't want to. Then we shot the pilot on my birthday then we waited a year.''

Meanwhile, Adam previously admitted he finds it difficult to watch himself on screen.

Speaking about 'Silence' - the film he made with Martin Scorsese - he said: ''Actually, I hadn't seen it. It was on TV the other night, which I was surprised by. And I'm like, 'Oh, I can watch that. I'm not in a lot of that movie.'''

And asked if he was going to be watching 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', he said: ''Undecided. I can't just watch it objectively. I always hate it and then come back to, like, 'Okay, that's fine, it's not about me. It's the story.' I can't watch it once. I have to watch it five times, you know? The movie is over. It's on film, so it's permanent. But if I think about it more, it's just an obsessive loop I keep playing in my mind that I can't get caught up in because it's totally self-destructive and not helpful moving forward.''