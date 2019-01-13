Adam Driver has confessed he nearly didn't audition for his breakout role in 'Girls' because he was doing theatre at the time and thought television was ''evil''.
Adam Driver nearly didn't audition for his breakout role in 'Girls'.
The 35-year-old actor - who starred as Adam Sackler, opposite Lena Dunham, in the hit television show - admits he wasn't even going to try for the role as he was in theatre and thought television was ''evil''.
Speaking to host Jenelle Riley at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation on Saturday (12.01.19) in Los Angeles, he said: ''I didn't want to do it because I was doing theatre and I thought TV was evil. I just auditioned for it and I didn't want to. Then we shot the pilot on my birthday then we waited a year.''
Meanwhile, Adam previously admitted he finds it difficult to watch himself on screen.
Speaking about 'Silence' - the film he made with Martin Scorsese - he said: ''Actually, I hadn't seen it. It was on TV the other night, which I was surprised by. And I'm like, 'Oh, I can watch that. I'm not in a lot of that movie.'''
And asked if he was going to be watching 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', he said: ''Undecided. I can't just watch it objectively. I always hate it and then come back to, like, 'Okay, that's fine, it's not about me. It's the story.' I can't watch it once. I have to watch it five times, you know? The movie is over. It's on film, so it's permanent. But if I think about it more, it's just an obsessive loop I keep playing in my mind that I can't get caught up in because it's totally self-destructive and not helpful moving forward.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...