Adam Driver flew to a different country to be away from Daisy Ridley for their Force Connection scenes in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The latest movie in the sci-fi saga saw the two stars' adversarial characters, Kylo Ren and Rey, forge a telepathic-type connection in which they can inexplicably see and speak to one another despite being millions of miles away, and the pair went to great lengths to make the scenes as believable as possible.

Director Rian Johnson told People: ''For those force connections, I needed them to talk.

''And I thought that the hardest thing that Rey could possibly be faced with is being forced to talk to this person that she completely despises. And also the audience, we hate him coming into it. She had to be our proxy and so that's why in those first few conversations, she is just spitting in his face.

''Every single time we shot one of their sides, the other person was off camera.

''Even to the point where Adam flew to Ireland just to be off camera for Daisy's stuff, which was essential because they're such intimate conversations.''

The scenes required extensive rehearsal time because they had to be shot twice.

Rhian added: ''That also meant we had to shoot each of those scenes twice basically, which meant the rehearsal time was really important. And my editor Bob Ducsay did an amazing job then of making it feel kind of seamless after the fact.''

The 44-year-old filmmaker is ''really, really excited'' to see where the rest of the franchise takes the characters.

He said: ''''Well I'll say the two characters and how they [interact], like in 'The Force Awakens', the interrogation scene, that was one of the most intriguing scenes to me both on the page and when I saw the scene that J.J. [Abrams] created.

''So I think he set up this very interesting dynamic. And then to get to play with it in this movie and now, to get to hand it back to J.J. and see how it gets resolved, I'm really, really excited to see what happens.''