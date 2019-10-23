Adam Driver is in talks to appear in Sir Ridley Scott's period drama 'The Last Duel', which will also star Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer.
Adam Driver is in talks to star in Sir Ridley Scott's period drama 'The Last Duel'.
The 'Star Wars' actor is wanted to join an impressive cast which includes Matt Damon, his friend and 'Good Will Hunting' co-writer Ben Affleck and 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer.
Driver, 35, has had critically acclaimed roles this year in Netflix's 'Marriage Story' and Amazon drama 'The Report'. He will also reprise his role as Kylo Ren in the upcoming concluding 'Star Wars' movie 'Rise of Skywalker'.
Set in 14th century France, the film is a tale of betrayal and justice, told from three separate points of view. It follows two knights - played by Damon and Driver - and a young woman (Comer) forced to survive in the brutal culture of the era.
Disney and Fox are yet to greenlight the project but if it is given the go-ahead, production is expected to begin in early 2020.
'The Last Duel' will mark the first time that Matt, 49, and Ben, 47, have appeared in the same film together since 'Good Will Hunting'. It had been assumed that Affleck would appear in a lead role, but, according to Variety, scheduling conflicts with 'Deep Water', means he will take on a supporting role.
Damon and Affleck are co-writing the script alongside Nicole Holofcener. The duo will also produce alongside Scott, Jennifer Fox and Scott Walsh.
'Killing Eve' star Comer, 26, recently admitted that it just felt ''insane'' to be working with 81-year-old Scott, whose incredible filmography includes 'Alien', 'Gladiator' and 'Blade Runner'.
She told MTV News: ''To work with Ridley, it's just insane. When I read the script, I loved the script. The character is this remarkable woman who risked her own life and reclaimed her life in the process and I'm so excited, honestly.''
