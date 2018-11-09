Adam Driver and his wife Joanne Tucker reportedly welcomed a son into the world two years ago.
Adam Driver reportedly has a two-year-old son.
The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor and his wife Joanne Tucker - who he married in 2013 - are said to have quietly welcomed their little boy into the world some time ago.
Insiders told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that family members posted about Joanne's pregnancy on their private Instagram pages.
One post featured Joanne and her sister, who was pregnant at the same time, and was captioned: ''Sisters. Nearly matching everything. #babyshowerx2.(sic)''
And another, from their other sibling, was captioned: ''My sisters and new moms.(sic)''
Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor has given vague references to a child in a number of interviews.
In a video for W magazine in 2017, he said: ''I look at my dog -- this sounds so absurd -- but it's not. I don't know if I can love anything more. Like, I have a kid, maybe -- and be like, [whatever]. But the dog!''
And in an interview with is 'Logan Lucky' co-star Channing Tatum, the pair were talking about mixing martinis when he said: ''I don't have parties, because the world is a sad place and full of anger.''
Channing quipped: ''Can you imagine you're just making martinis for your baby.''
His co-star replied: '' 'Stop crying. This is my party trick. You'll have your time. This is me time now.' ''
The former 'Girls' star is fiercely private and though he's never publicly talked about the child directly, he is said to be a topic of conversation with his close friends.
Adam recently admitted he even worries about ordering soup because of his fame.
He said: ''I feel pressure ordering soup! Just because...how will I time this out right so I'm not burping in people's faces?
''I'm joking but it doesn't take a lot for me to try and make things in my life meaningful. I'm aware that we don't have a lot of time in life as people and you want to try and do things that are important to you but try not to take it too seriously. Be available but not be absent.''
