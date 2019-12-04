Adam Driver worried that he would be fired from 'Star Wars' after a nearly injuring Max Von Sydow during his first scene on 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.
Adam Driver feared that he would be fired from 'Star Wars' after nearly injuring Max Von Sydow on his first day.
The 'Marriage Story' star joined the franchise at the beginning of Disney's new trilogy in 2015's 'The Force Awakens' and his first job during filming was to attack Max, who played Lor San Tekka.
However, Adam - who plays First Order villain Kylo Ren - was worried about injuring Max, who was 85 at the time, as he struggled to see out of his character's black mask.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''My first thing I had to do was kill Max von Sydow (onscreen). I have this long lightsaber, and I can't see where it's going. So I didn't want to, on my first day, just whack Max von Sydow. That would be the end of the movie, for me.''
The 36-year-old revealed that Max emerged from the scene unscathed, but only through ''total luck''.
Adam recalled: ''I missed him - but it was total luck, because I was kind of swinging blind.''
Adam's alter ego Kylo - the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia - is a major character in the sequel trilogy and after reprising his role in 2017's 'The Last Jedi' he will make his final appearance as the Dark Side Force user in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
But even after three outings as Kylo, Adam still feels as though he has not mastered his lightsaber technique.
He said: ''The great thing about acting is you never figure anything out ... I'm 36, and I still don't know anything about anything.''
Meanwhile, Adam recently hinted that Kylo Ren will ''evolve into something'' in 'Rise of Skywalker', which marks the final film in the Skywalker storyline.
He said: ''He's almost like a spoiled rich kid who has to evolve into something. He's following his path of finding who he is. You might have had to metaphorically, or in this case literally, kill your father to find out who you are. To be your own person, at a certain point you have to claim it ... But then again, we never really figure out who we are.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Unpredictable filmmaker Jim Jarmusch ricochets from his artful vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive into...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
Gifted director Jeff Nichols takes on another genre in his fourth film with actor Michael...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...