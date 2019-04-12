Adam Driver doesn't watch his own movies, but admits he did make an exception for the 'Star Wars' franchise.
Adam Driver doesn't watch his own movies.
The 35-year-old actor has landed some of the biggest roles in Hollywood, including the starring role of Kylo Ren in the 'Star Wars' franchise, but has said he won't be watching any of the blockbusters he's starred in, because he doesn't want to see ''all the mistakes'' he makes ''immortalised in him''.
He said: ''I'm used to doing plays. I came from a theatre background, so it never really equated to me why would I want to watch that. As long as I know what it feels like, that's good enough for me.''
And the 'BlacKkKlansman' star says he doesn't even watch the final product when he attends movie premieres, and instead just ''goes into a room'' and ''waits in silence'' until the feature is over.
He added: ''I just go into a room and wait with a guy in silence, and then I got to go back and sneak in and pretend like I was there the whole time. It always seems like a better alternative than watching all the mistakes that you're making that are now immortalised on film.''
But Adam did make an exception to his rule when it came to 'Star Wars', because he wanted to see the final result of the CGI work, as he says it ''doesn't seem very impressive'' when he's on set acting to ''sticks and ping-pong balls''.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', he said: ''You're standing in front of the screen, and they're like, 'Trust us, your lightsaber's working. Or, 'There's space behind you, it looks really cool. When you're standing in a rainy back lot, it doesn't seem very impressive. You don't feel like you're commanding anybody other than sticks and ping-pong balls.''
