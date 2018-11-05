Adam Driver didn't anticipate how famous 'Star Wars' would make him, because he didn't think he'd ever get recognised in public.
The 34-year-old actor stars as Kylo Ren in the latest trilogy of movies in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise, and has said that whilst he was aware more people would watch the movies than most other projects he'd been in, he didn't realise he'd get recognised on the street as much as he does.
He said: ''I was aware that more people would see it than see most things I do, but I don't think I could have anticipated how often I'd get recognised because it's so different for every person. I'm very tall and I look a certain way. I can't blend into a crowd.''
Through his newfound fame, Adam has found many people refer to him as an ''intense actor'', and says he doesn't really understand what that means.
When asked if anything about his public persona has made him think about himself differently, he said: ''Being an 'intense' actor. I don't understand what that means. That I show up on set and glare at people? That before every scene I'm like, ''I need to fire off a rocket really quick and then I'll come back and act.'' That I carry around cold cuts that I smash before every scene?''
And the actor insists he isn't an ''intense person'', he just likes to remain ''focused'' when he's on set.
Speaking to Vulture, he added: ''I don't think of myself as an intense person. If what I'm doing is so abnormal that it's intense - yeah, I have no idea. I'm not a method actor. I like to stay focused on set but it's not because I have a process that I'm imposing on everybody else. Sometimes you have to be more focused in between scenes because what's happening is that, on something like 'Star Wars', it's pure comedy in between takes. It's stormtroopers running into walls because they can't see through their helmets. So I don't know where the intense thing came from.''
