Adam Driver has opened up about how wearing the hood of the Ku Klux Klan, an American white supremacist group, for 'BlackKlansman' just didn't ''feel right'' morally.
The 35-year-old actor plays Flip Zimmerman in the 2018 American biographical comedy-drama, a police officer who helps the first African-American detective in the city's police department, played by John David Washington, as he sets out to infiltrate and expose the local chapter of the white supremacist group.
The 'Star Wars' actor opened up how wearing the hood of the KKK, who synonymous with America's racist past, and explained that although he felt like he understood the meaning of the hood, wearing the piece of iconography just didn't feel comfortable.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''Putting on a KKK hood, you feel like you understand what that is, but then when you are wearing it, what it represents is so far from everything I believe in that it doesn't feel right.''
The 'Girls' actor went on to explain that his most memorable moment on set was a scene in which group of characters cheers on a clip of lynching in 'Birth of a Nation', and Adam admitted that although ''everyone felt uncomfortable'' during filming, however, he had to focus on his character and telling the story.
He said: ''I feel like for everyone because it was such a large group of people, [it was when characters were] cheering on scenes of lynching in 'Birth of a Nation'.
''Everyone felt uncomfortable, but that gets lost in the minutiae of working on something. You are working on your character, so you can't think about how it feels. It is not your job to feel anything; it's your job to tell the story.''
Driver admits when he originally read the script he was concerned he wouldn't be able to ''pull off'' the character.
He said: ''I remember having an impression that this is an unbelievable story. As soon as you start reading something, you can't help but start working on it a little bit. It's like, 'Can I pull it off?' The character's journey became clear to me, this idea of identity.''
