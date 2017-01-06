Adam Driver says Carrie Fisher's death is a ''tragedy''.

The 33-year-old actor - who played Kylo Ren in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' alongside Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia - praised the late actress and her ''generous energy''.

He said: ''As you can kind of tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has such a great, very generous energy.

''For that suddenly not to be on set, or we're talking about it in publicity or just in life, when you kind of see her around at a 'Star Wars' event, or anywhere, to have ... her character - not just her character in the movie, but her character missing from that very small unit - is a tragedy.''

And Adam has great memories of Carrie, revealing the last time he saw her was on set in her iconic role.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert, he added: ''We finished the second one last summer. I think that was the last time I saw her, actually, on set being Princess Leia.''

Carrie passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles.

The late actress was given CPR on the plane and rushed to hospital as soon as the plane landed. When she reached Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, she was put on a ventilator.

And stars were out in full force to bid farewell to Carrie and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away on December 28, at a memorial service held at the family home on Thursday (05.01.17).

Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd wanted the service to be held at home so they could remember all the great times they had shared there.

A source said: ''Billie wanted the people her mother loved to join her in that living room one last time. The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.''