The force was with 'Star Wars' actors Adam Driver and Mark Hamill as their video appeal for Leos Carax's lost dog was successful.

Driver - who has played Kylo Ren in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise since 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - is set to star in French director Carax's upcoming musical movie 'Annette' and on Wednesday (02.10.19) whilst the were filming, nine-year-old white and black terrier Javelot went missing from a club in Brussels after being ''spooked'' by traffic.

The 35-year-old star called on Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill to share his video plea on Twitter as he doesn't use social media, in a bid to find the beloved canine.

Mark tweeted: ''#AdamDriver is asking for help to find #Javelot- #LeosCarax's dog! He is 9-yrs old & has been missing for over 24 hrs. We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed-Watch video for more info-Let me know if you've seen him or can help by phone or text Try Max at +32472342341 (sic)''

Driver said they would reward the person who finds Javelot by putting them in 'Annette' and showering them with chocolates.

In the video, he said: ''My name is Adam Driver and I'm currently in Royal Park in Brussels looking for this guy, Javelot.

''Javelot is our director Leos Carax's dog.

''It's the third generation of the dog, he's had the grandfather and the father and now Javelot.

''He went missing yesterday. We were shooting a scene in a club as you do.

''And we were outside and he got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off.

''So he's been missing for 24 hours and the last place he was seen was in this park where we all are - there is a group of people behind us - but if anyone has seen him please give us a call.

''He's very much a family member to the crew.

''We will put you in the movie and give you chocolate, we will christen your child.

''We'll do anything as a way of saying thank you.''

Driver and Hamill's efforts came through as Javelot has since been found and returned to Carax.

'Annette' started filming in August and stars Driver and Marion Cotillard as husband and wife Henry and Ann, a successful stand-up comedian and soprano singer, whose life glamorous lives are changed when they welcome their daughter Anette into the world.

The movie started life as an album by US pop duo Sparks - made up of brothers Ron and Russell Mael - but after a chance meeting with Carax in Cannes in 2013, he asked if he could turn into a movie.