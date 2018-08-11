Adam DeVine would return to 'Pitch Perfect' if the script is ''funny'' enough.

The 34-year-old actor - who plays Bumper Allen in the comedy movie - would consider appearing in the film series again if the script was right.

Asked if he would consider appearing in a fourth instalment, he told PeopleTV's Chatter: ''If the script is funny enough ... That is what it is. It has to be really funny. But I love working with Rebel [Wilson] and obviously, I love working with Anna [Kendrick]. Everyone in that movie I feel like I'm going to work with 30 more times.''

It comes after director Trish Sie defended her decision not to include its male stars in 'Pitch Perfect 3', as she felt it was the perfect ''time to make a fresh start''.

She said: ''When I came aboard, the version of the script that was in play already had those decisions made. And maybe I could have fought hard to bring them back if I really disagreed with that decision, but I didn't, because there was some scheduling stuff involved - Ben Platt is busy winning awards on Broadway [for 'Dear Evan Hansen'] - but I think the main purpose was these girls are moving on with their life. Maybe they'll get back to these guys at some point. A lot of people don't end up with their college boyfriend and we wanted it to be about them and their independence and finding their way in the world and moving ahead alone. And it just felt like it was time to make a fresh start.''