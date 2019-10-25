Adam DeVine is engaged to his partner Chloe Bridges, after four years of dating.
Adam DeVine is engaged.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star took to Instagram on Thursday (24.10.19) to confirm he is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Chloe Bridges, after he popped the question to her whilst on a boat.
Posting a picture of the pair cuddling as Chloe shows off her engagement ring, the 35-year-old actor wrote: ''She said yes! Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! (sic)''
But the comedy actor couldn't help but poke fun at the traditional idea that the bride plans the wedding, as he added: ''Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting. (sic)''
Chloe also shared photos of the proposal on her own Instagram account, where she said she is ''excited'' to be with Adam ''forever''.
She wrote: ''We are doing it!! I love this man with my whole heart and I am so excited to be with him forever. I've known we had a special connection since we first met (well FIRST I liked the way his butt looked in his jeans and the way he made me laugh and the fact that his backpack was monogrammed which seemed VERY adult to me five years ago) and I quickly learned that he is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I've ever met. I'm so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife. Let's do this baby @andybovine (sic)''
The happy couple met in 2014 whilst filming 'The Final Girls', and began dating in February 2015.
