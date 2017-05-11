Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth have been added to 'Isn't It Romantic?' which sees Rebel Wilson caught up in a love triangle with the pair before falling for Hemsworth.
Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth have joined Rebel Wilson's romantic comedy 'Isn't It Romantic?'
The 33-year-old hunk will reunite with his 'Pitch Perfect' co-star as his alter ego gets caught up in a love triangle with Hemsworth and the 37-year-old comedienne in the forthcoming New Line movie.
Todd Strauss-Schulson is directing the film, which sees Wilson fall for Hemsworth's charm and put Devine in the friend zone, Variety reports.
The initial script was penned by Erin Cardillo, while Dana Fox, Katie Silberman and Paula Pell are responsible for the screenplay.
The production will begin next month with Todd Garner, Grant Scharbo, Gina Matthews, and Jeremy Stein on producing duties.
It is expected the movie won't be released until 2019, according to a listing on Wilson's IMDB profile.
Aside from the rom-com, Devine is currently busy shooting Netflix comedy 'Game Over, Man' and he recently did Disney's 'Magic Camp'.
As for Hemsworth - who is engaged to pop beauty Miley Cyrus - hasn't starred in anything since 2016's 'Independence Day: Resurgence', however, his next big gig is in 'The Duel' in which he will portray a Texas Ranger who investigates a series of murders in a two run by a former Confederate Officer played by Woody Harrelson.
As for Rebel, she was seen in 2016 in Sacha Baron Cohen's comedy 'The Brothers Grimsby', 'How To Be Single' and 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie', and she is attached to reprise her role as Fat Amy in 'Pitch Perfect 3' later this year.
