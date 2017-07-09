Adam Clayton and his wife are reportedly expecting a baby.

During U2's 'Joshua Tree' concert at Twickenham in London on Saturday (08.07.17), frontman Bono told the crowd that the band's bassist and his wife Mariana de Carvalho, who tied the knot in 2013, are set to welcome a child.

Fans at the gig soon took to Twitter to share the news, with @bethandbono writing: ''ADAM IS EXPECTING A BABY?! Bono announced during TTYW! #U2thejoshuatree2017

''Bono did the ''sexy man'' bit with Adam and said Mariana is here and then said they're expecting. 'Can I say that?''' (sic).''

U2 news account @atu2 wrote: ''We're at the encore...still gobsmacked that Bono announced Adam & Mariana are expecting a baby during the show #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 (sic).''

Adam, 57, and Mariana have not yet confirmed the news.

Meanwhile, Adam recently thanked his U2 bandmates for their support in helping him overcome alcoholism.

The star - who checked into rehab in the early 1990s to get help for his drink problem - is grateful Bono, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. have always stuck by him.

He said: ''I was lucky because I had three friends who could see what was going on and who loved me enough to take up the slack of my failing. Bono, The Edge, and Larry (Mullen) truly supported me before and after I entered recovery, and I am unreservedly grateful for their friendship, understanding and support.

''I'm an alcoholic, addict, but in some ways that devastating disease is what drove me towards this wonderful life I now have. It's just that I couldn't take my friend alcohol. At some point I had to leave it behind and claim my full potential.''