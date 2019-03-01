Adam Brody is to appear alongside his wife Leighton Meester on 'Single Parents'.

The 32-year-old actress plays Angie D'Amato in the ABC series, and her 39-year-old husband has landed a guest role as the musician ex-boyfriend of the single mother, and Leighton admitted it was the ''best case scenario'' to work with her spouse.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The last episode is going to have somebody that I know really well. He is going to be on the show, and it was kind of like, maybe best case scenario, maybe someday he could be on the show. And then now he's gonna be on the show! His name is Adam Brody!''

According to reports, in the episode - which will be filmed early this month - Will (Taran Killam) convinces Angie to track down musician Derek, years after they split, and confront him, but things don't go well when they meet again.

The couple - who married in 2014 - have three-year-old daughter Arlo together and the former 'Gossip Girl' actress recently admitted sharing a profession makes it easier for herself and Adam to understand one another and juggle their work around raising their little one.

She said: ''I think we're a pretty modern couple.

''I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through.

''I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]. I prefer it that way.''