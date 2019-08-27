Adam Brody finds horror movie sets ''civil and pleasant''.

The 39-year-old actor stars as Daniel Le Domas in the new black comedy horror movie 'Ready or Not', and has said that despite the harrowing material he has to film when he's working on horror flicks, the actual film sets are far more ''civilised experiences'' than other films he's starred in.

He said: ''This was a remarkably pleasant and civilised experienced. In my short stint with horror, sometimes I find that horror sets are actually the more civil and pleasant set. There's something about the material. Also, when you're making it, it can be so inherently goofy and funny that it becomes a good time in that way. I just think horror directors are pleasant. I don't know about across the board, but in my experience, I think they get their anger out through the work. But, no, no supernatural or sadistic games on this set.''

The 'O.C.' alum believes the lighter atmosphere on set is done in order to counterbalance the darkness of the material, as he insists the ''average horror director'' has a much lighter temperament than a comedy filmmaker.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether the lighter vibe counteracts the dark material, Adam said: ''Yeah, I definitely think that's the case. Again, part of it is just the nature of what you're doing, and out of context, it's just hysterical. I bet a lot of people would attest to this, but in my limited experience and completely generalising, the temperament of your average horror director is probably lighter than the temperament of your average comedy director.''

'Ready Or Not' was released earlier this month, and stars Samara Weaving as a newlywed named Grace, who becomes hunted by her spouse's family as part of their wedding night ritual. Mark O'Brien plays Grace's husband Alex, whilst Adam Brody plays Alex's brother Daniel.