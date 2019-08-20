Adam Brody says fatherhood has changed his life.

The 39-year-old actor has daughter Arlo, four, with wife Leighton Meester, 33, and he says he has never been happier than he is now and he loves nothing more than to have game nights at home with his family.

Adam told USA Today: ''Becoming a dad has given me a perspective on every aspect of my life. I'm the most content I've ever been. ... It makes (turning 40) more exciting.

''We're homebodies. Candy Land is what we're doing now.''

Adam is currently starring in the comedy horror movie 'Ready Or Not', while Leighton is on TV in 'Single Parents' and although the pair try to ensure one of them is not working when the other is, he admitted it doesn't always work.

Adam said: ''We try to work at separate times, but we overlap. We don't have that kind of pull.''

The actor shot to fame as Seth Cohen in 'The OC', which ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007 and he no longer worries about being pigeonholed into that role.

He said: ''I'm past that. As much as maybe the audience remembers or might see me as the same character always, I feel that things come my way that are different enough to satisfy me. I don't feel pigeonholed.

''It all feels like a very long time ago. Put it this way: 'The OC' was pre-social media. George (W.) Bush was president for the entirety of 'The OC'.''

Leighton also got her start on TV, as 'Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf, and the pair previously admitted they are pleased that fans find it ''exciting'' that two of TV's most popular teen characters got together in real life.

Asked if they ever laugh about their TV alter egos getting together, Adam said: ''Occasionally. Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day. It's good for a laugh.''

Leighton added: ''It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings... but it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you. It's cool.''