Adam Ant has postponed three Florida shows after being evacuated as Hurricane Irma prepares to hit the US State.

The 'Prince Charming' hitmaker performed the opening night of his 'Anthems - The Singles' USA tour in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night (06.09.17), but he and his team had to leave the area after a State of Emergency was issued by the Governor of Florida.

The 62-year-old singer is safe, but his shows in Clearwater, Orlando and Jacksonville have been pushed back and he is now due to appear on stage next in New York on September 13.

A spokesperson for the musician told BANG Showbiz: ''The well-being of all of Adam's fans is a priority and the decision to reschedule the three shows is already under way.

''More details regarding the new dates will follow as soon as they have been finalised. We know that this will be a great disappointment to those who were to attend, but safety will always come first.''

Hurricane Irma is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, according to The National Hurricane Centre in the USA.

The former Adam and the Ants frontman is looking forward to returning to the Big Apple as he finds the crowds friendly.

He said recently: ''I remember the people as open-minded. New York and Long Island were very welcoming to us.''

The 'Anthems - The Singles' tour is all about keeping his legacy alive.

He said: ''It's a bit like a marathon every night.

''There are certain points where I think, 'This next bit is quite demanding.' It's important to order the songs just right so that we're building it up. It takes a lot to get it sounding right.''