Ace Frehley is hopeful Kiss will ask him to be part of their 'End of the Road World Tour' next year, so much so his agent has built a clause into his contract that will allow him to drop what he is doing and join up with the band if asked.
Ace Frehley is holding out hope he might receive an ''emergency phone call'' asking him to be part of Kiss's farewell tour.
The 67-year-old rocker - who was a co-founding member of the legendary band and their original lead guitarist - is yet to be asked to take part in the group's 'End of the Road World Tour' next year, but he has built a clause into his contract that would allow him to get out of prior commitments if he was asked to join the 'I Love It Loud' hitmakers next summer.
He said: ''There's always a chance I might get that emergency phone call.
''I told my agent to build into my contract, in the event I do get an emergency phone call and KISS wants me to join the tour and take over for Tommy [Thayer], that I can get out of the dates that I have booked for the summer.
''So we'll see what happens. You know me - I'm the kind of guy that says, 'Never say never.'
''But at this juncture, I have no plans on performing on the upcoming KISS tour, and I haven't gotten any phone calls or had any correspondence. So that's where it stands at this juncture.''
Ace looks set to tour with Alice Cooper over the summer, with plans in place for a five-week run of gigs over July and August, following some solo shows earlier in the year.
Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation', he added: ''I have two shows coming up in January on the West Coast.
''We're doing Seattle, Sacramento, and they might even add some shows and bring us all the way down to San Diego.
''And then I think might be doing some dates with Alice Cooper in the summer. My guys get along with their guys, and I've known Alice forever. So that's always gonna be a lot of fun.
''I think they're talking about July and August - it'll be five weeks. So that can be a really special thing.''
In September, Ace - who hasn't toured with KISS since 2000 - admitted he was hopeful the band would ask him to be a part of their final tour.
He said: ''Hopefully next year, what all the KISS fans really want to happen will happen. I'm hoping. I want to be involved, especially for the fans.
''It's not like my dream job, because I've done it a couple of times and quit, but I really want to do it for the fans if it's going to happen.''
KISS are currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, as well as Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Twenty years before Marilyn Manson put on ladies' makeup and frightened the crap out of...