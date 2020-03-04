Abbey Clancy became more ''savvy'' about buying clothes when she had children.

The 34-year-old model - who has children Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, Kohnny, two, and Jack, eight months, with husband Peter Crouch - thinks carefully when she shops and won't waste money on garments she'll never wear.

Asked if being a mum had changed her approach to fashion, she said: ''It definitely does. I am a lot more savvy when I am buying clothes. I am not going to just buy things that I'll throw in the wardrobe and never wear.''

And Abbey is keen not to look ''too overdone'' when she's on the school run between working, but still likes to make an ''effort'' and stay true to herself.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''[It's about] not being too overdone when I am going from work to the school run. I still want to be me though, I love fashion and I love dressing up.

''I'm on the go, doing mum stuff, as well as working. So that mix of not too try hard, but looking like you've made an effort.

''For me I like quite plain and classic [outfits]. I like to invest in some classic pieces, whether it's a biker jacket or the leather leggings.''

When it came to designing her new collection for Lipsy, Abbey was keen to have pieces that can easily be taken from day to night.

She said: ''Having four kids, I can't be walking around in a complete gown so it's important for me to incorporate some day to night wear that you can throw on and feel confident in and like you've made an effort.

''My favourite is the lace maxi dress. It looks amazing on and really hugs the figure and I feel really glamorous in it.''

And the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' champion particularly wanted to create pieces she can wear to gigs.

She added: ''Rock 'n' roll is my passion. I love my bands and so many outfits you could wear to a gig.''

