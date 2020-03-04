Abbey Clancy struggles with ''mum guilt''.

The 34-year-old model - who has Sophia, eight, Liberty, six, Johnny, two, and Jack, eight months, with her husband Peter Crouch - admits she finds it difficult balancing her career and family life but wants to be a good example to her children.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I am still figuring it out to be honest. My baby is only eight months old still, you have to go back to work and you have that mum guilt. Before I go to work, I've got to organise the school run, the packed lunches and go and pick them up and pick them up for after school clubs. As a mum you've got this incredible task of running the household whilst trying to maintaining who you are as a person. But it's the best job that we do. I'm still trying to balance it all.''

Abbey admits she has ''bad days'' as a mum but she tries to keep them in perspective and whilst she insists she is no ''expert'', being a mother of four has helped her experience multiple scenarios.

She added: ''You have so many bad days when you are feeling exhausted and the baby has been keeping you up all night and you've got work the next day. It's OK. I am not saying I'm an expert, but I've got four and I've been through every possible scenario. It's OK, you have to do whatever is right for you. There is no right or wrong.''

The new Abbey Clancy x Lipsy collection is available from Next.co.uk/Lipsy and can be found at https://www2.next.co.uk/shop/promotion-abbeyclancyforlipsy.