Abbey Clancy saves Justin Hawkins from ''the gates of hell'' in The Darkness' new music video for 'In Another Life'.

The 33-year-old model - who is a huge fan of the 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' hitmakers, and a rock lover in general - plays the frontman's ''archangel'' in their latest promo and admitted it was ''a heavenly way to spend the day''.

The stunning blonde, who appears in a glittery gold sheer gown with giant wings, said: ''It was so much fun saving Justin from the fiery gates of hell.

''I'm a big fan of The Darkness and I'm so happy they asked me to be involved.

''The guys made the video shoot so easy and we had so much fun on set.

''It looks amazing, and playing an angel was a heavenly way to spend the day.''

The concept for the video is based on 'Highway to Heaven' by Kristy May Currie, who also co-directed the promo, and Justin hailed the filmmaker as ''the saviour'' of music videos, which he said can be ''invariably rubbish'' these days.

Justin said: ''These days music videos are too often an afterthought when structuring an album campaign ... 'walk towards the camera looking mean ... ooh, jump off that ... Make it look like that thing is going up your bum'' the director suggests, and like spaniels we obediently do so, at the expense of dignity and self respect.

''The results are invariably rubbish.

''In Kristy [Kristy May Currie ('Hells Bells' co-director)], we have found our saviour.

''She came to us with an entire concept, storyboard, shot list and cast.

''All we had to do was look fabulous and ''act''.

''It was like the glorious olden days, when everything we did mattered enough to be done properly.

''Kristy is brilliant and passionate and I hope we get to work with her again!''

The rocker also heaped praise on Abbey's acting and ''dazzling appearance'' and said they all had so much fun on set.

Of working with the model - who is married to former England star Peter Crouch - he added: ''I know from my own experience that when one is as beautiful as Abbey Clancy, there is no obligation to be nice to anybody.

''There's no obligation for her to do anything at all, the sheer force of her beauty will bend the universe to her will. ''Nevertheless she is the living embodiment of grace and kindness.

''Aside from her brilliant acting and dazzling appearance, she was awesome company and we had a great laugh all day.

''I'm beginning to wonder if perhaps she is an actual angel. ''Anyway, I'm a disciple of Clancy and I make no apologies for that. I hereby dedicate my life to her.''

Abbey previously made a cameo in 2016's 'Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie' and she played Denise in a charity episode of 'Men Behaving Badly' in 2014.

Justin quipped that the band aren't in a rush to make another video, as he claimed they did all of their own stunts.

He concluded: ''I hope folks enjoy this vid, it was a thrill to make.

''We all insisted on doing our own stunts so this may be the last The Darkness music video for a while as we explore opportunities in Hollywood.''

'In Another Life' is taken from the band's Top 10 album 'Easter Is Cancelled'.