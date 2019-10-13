Abbey Clancy says giving her kids ''equal amounts of attention'' can be a ''challenge'' at times.

The 33-year-old model has four children - Sophia eight, Liberty, four, Johnny, 21 months, and Jack, four months - with her husband and former England football star Peter Crouch, and has said the hardest thing about having a large family is striking the perfect ''balance'' between each member of her brood.

She said: ''I wouldn't exactly call motherhood a breeze, it's hard at times. The lack of sleep is the main problem. Sleep deprivation causes all kinds of problems. But Pete's retired now so I have more help at home and two of them are in school, so I've only got Johnny and Jack at home. We're still trying to work out our own flow, but you've just got to take it at your own pace and not put pressure on yourself or compare yourself to anyone else.

''Being a mum of four, my biggest challenge is balance and making sure they all get equal amounts of attention. You have to put your focus into the kids, but it's so rewarding in other ways.''

And having two young children who are still in nappies is tough too, although the beauty says Johnny is almost potty-trained.

She added: ''We're going through the whole potty-training process with Johnny now, so we're almost out the other side. It's a big challenge but you've got to go through it and he's doing very well.''

Abbey is thankful to her eldest daughter Sophia, as she's ''really helpful'' when it comes to taking care of her younger siblings.

Speaking to The Daily Star Sunday's TV Life magazine, she said: ''[Sophia is] great. She has quite a lot of responsibility being the eldest. There are times when I'm like, 'Play with your sister while I've got the baby', or 'Take Johnny to get his toys'. She's a really, really good big sister. She's really helpful and takes on the motherly role quite well.''