Abbey Clancy welcomes guests into her home by offering them the chance to watch a video of her giving birth.

The 32-year-old model - who has kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and seven-month-old Johnny with footballer husband Peter Crouch - admits she has a ''terrible'' habit of asking friends and family if they would like to see her bear child, when they turn up on the doorstep.

She said: ''Everyone who comes to the house, I'm like, 'Do you want to see the birth?' I'm terrible.''

Abbey will make the revelation while appearing alongside daughter Sophia on game show 'Big Star's Little Star' this Saturday (11.08.18), but admits the youngster is usually sleeping when the birthing clips come out.

According to The Sun's Bizarre TV column, she added: ''I'm so red, I've gone so red. Because all my friends are pregnant, so it's, you know, it's relevant, it's not just random.

''She should be in bed when that comes on because that's normal when the adults have had a few drinks.''

Abbey was asked to pick out her most embarrassing trait from a choice of four on the game show, and while she opted for the videos, Sophia claimed her mum's most mortifying feature is that she thinks her next-door neighbour Doug looks attractive while wearing Lycra.

Last month, Abbey admitted she is finding motherhood tougher since she and former Aston Villa striker Peter welcomed a hat-trick of kids into the world.

She said: ''That third baby just throws everything off. I'm like, 'Which one do I go to first?'

''With two, I used to put them to bed and get a nice bath - nowadays I've got dolls and kids in with me.''