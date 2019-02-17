Abbey Clancy was ''genuinely shocked'' when she found out she was pregnant with her fourth child.
The 32-year-old model - who already has kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 12-month-old Johnny with her husband Peter Crouch - has admitted she was stunned when she discovered she was expecting again, and was ''scared'' to tell Peter the news.
She said: ''We were, like, how did this even happen? So we were genuinely shocked as to how this was possible. I'm so boring these days. Ha! But I remember being scared to tell Pete when I found out.''
Abbey found out she was pregnant whilst on a photoshoot, and was concerned she wouldn't be able to properly take care of her youngest tot Johnny because she usually gets ''so ill'' when she's carrying a baby.
She added: ''I was on a photoshoot and the photographer, a woman who I work with a lot, said, 'Your boobs look really big.' And I said 'Actually I was thinking that.' Then I looked at my diary and thought, 'Oh, no.' I mean, Johnny wasn't even one yet and I've been so ill with my other pregnancies that I thought I wouldn't be able to spend any time with him, and I'm just gone with love for him, I've been enjoying having a son so much.''
But the beauty insists she ''feels very blessed'' to be able to have a fourth child, as she knows the impending arrival is a ''gift''.
Speaking to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, she said: ''You know, I do feel very blessed to have a fourth baby and I do think it's a gift, but I was so ill with Johnny, I couldn't get out of bed. I was in hospital twice on a drip.''
Abbey announced her pregnancy on social media last month.
Alongside a snap of her growing baby bump, she wrote: ''When a hatrick just wont do !!!#babynumber4 (sic)''
