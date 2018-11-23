Abbey Clancy says her three pregnancies caused everything to go ''wrong'' with her appearance.

The 32-year-old model - who has kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and ten-month-old son Johnny with husband Peter Crouch - has admitted to suffering a variety of different problems, including acne and hair loss, during her pregnancies.

Recalling her hair loss, the blonde beauty told OK! Online: ''It was really scary - every time I got a shower, there was just clumps of hair coming out.

''Every time I brushed my hair, it would fall out. It happened throughout my pregnancy, and after giving birth. I was just thinking 'when is this going to stop? Am I going to be left with any hair?'

''It was scary, but the things we go through to have our lovely babies. You'd give your whole head of hair to have a healthy baby. But for anyone, hair loss can be a very scary thing.''

Abbey also revealed her pregnancies caused her skin to breakout in spots.

She said: ''I really suffered in my pregnancies, and everything that could go wrong with your appearance, did.

''Obviously my hair fell out, then my skin just went mad and I was covered in spots - but literally as soon as the baby came out, my skin cleared up.

''The tough thing is, you can't use a lot of products when you're pregnant, because everything has to be natural. I got really bad pigmentation, and all the treatments that combat that you just can't use during pregnancy.

''When I had bad acne, all of the LED lights or peels or anything like that, you can't use. You have to ride it out.

''That's on top of morning sickness which can last 24 hours a day for nine months - so it can get on top of you when you're spotty with no hair and feel sick all day!''