Abbey Clancy feels ''safer'' wearing black.

The 33-year-old model - who has Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, Johnny, 21 months, and Jack, four months, with her husband and former England football star Peter Crouch - doesn't wear a lot of colour and her new partywear range for Lipsy reflects a lot of her own personal preferences.

She said: ''Obviously it's party season so there's a lot of glitz and glamour in this collection.

''There's also a lot of black - my favourite colour.

''I just feel safer in my black items!

''We've done an amazing purple lurex dress. I shy away from colour quite a lot but these are more jewelled, muted tones, so it's a different take on the black.''

Abbey's daughter Sophia has also got involved with the new collection and is modelling the Sophia Crouch x Lipsy Girl range, to the delight of both the youngster and her mother.

Abbey told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Sophia is obsessed with clothes and dressing up and when I broached the idea with Lipsy they loved it.

''She's a great age to do it and she's telling all her friends from school.

''There's so much bad stuff going on in the world I thought it would be a lovely thing to do.

''I love the collection, it's so festive and there's great occasion wear which would be good for a Christmas wedding or party.''

And Abbey was very ''proud'' of her daughter's involvement.

She added: ''I absolutely loved it. She was doing her own poses and I was really proud of her.

''Having four kids, sometimes it's hard to give each one individual attention.

''It was nice to do something together that was totally dedicated to her and we can have the pictures to look back on forever.''