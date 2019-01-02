Abbey Clancy is expecting her fourth child with Peter Crouch.

The 32-year-old model - who already has kids Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and 11-month-old Johnny with the soccer star - has revealed her pregnancy news via her Instagram account.

Alongside a snap of her growing baby bump, Abbey wrote: ''When a hatrick just wont do !!!#babynumber4 (sic)''

Abbey - who has been married to Peter since 2011 - took the snap during a day out at the beach in Dubai, where she's enjoying a holiday with some of her friends.

The blonde beauty was seen taking a stroll along the sand with her bump proudly on show.

Despite her obvious joy, Abbey previously claimed she wasn't sure whether she would have any more kids.

She shared: ''I think I'm so lucky, I have three healthy kids and I've got two girls and one boy, but no I don't want another one...

''If it happens it wouldn't be the end of the world, but going through what I went through being pregnant with Johnny it definitely does put me off a bit. It was quite a bad time but worth it in the end.''

Although she loves the challenge of raising her kids, Abbey admitted that her most recent pregnancy was a really arduous experience.

In fact, Abbey's difficult pregnancy also impacted her relationship with her other two kids.

The model explained: ''With my last baby I was so ill, I was in bed for nine months and in hospital a few times. I was constantly throwing up 24/7.

''It was a really tough pregnancy and I couldn't spend a lot of quality time with my two other children.''