Abbey Clancy designed her new jewellery line to be suitable for day and night time.

The 31-year-old model recently launched her Adore by Abbey Clancy accessories collection with Argos, and the star has revealed the inspiration behind her latest venture was her love of getting ''glammed up'' and being able to wear items that are suitable to wear for any event at any time of the day.

The blonde-haired beauty - who has daughters Sophia, six, Liberty, two, and is expecting her third child with her husband Peter Crouch - told BANG Showbiz: ''I love getting glammed up so I wanted my collection to work not only for day time looks but for the evening as well. The pieces are perfect for both; combining simple and elegant style with small statement details.''

And the 'Britain's Next Top Model' judge believes the products in her Autumn/Winter 2017 line add the ''finishing touch'' to all outfits, whether it is a pair of jeans or a glamorous ballgown.

She added: '' They will add the finishing touch to any outfit, from jeans to ballgown.''

And the fashion muse also created her range because she has ''always loved'' jewellery, and she wanted to make sure that her creations would truly reflect her personality and style.

Speaking previously about her latest venture, she said: ''I've always loved jewellery so it's really exciting to have my own range. It was important for me to have a collection that really reflects my style and personality and it's been great fun ... I hope everyone enjoys wearing them as much as I do.''

Abbey's capsule includes earrings in rose gold and silver tones, whilst other items feature crystals, and the collection retails from £24.99 to £60.