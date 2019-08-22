Abbey Clancy is ''relaxed'' about getting back into shape following the birth of her fourth child.

The 33-year-old model and her husband Peter Crouch welcomed son Jack 10 weeks ago and Abbey says she is in no rush to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight.

Abbey - who also has Sophia, eight, Liberty, four and Johnny, 17 months, with Peter, 38 - told MailOnline: '''I've been relaxed about getting back into shape this time because my baby's only 10 weeks old so my focus is on my family and the baby, giving your body time to recover.

''It's a big ordeal giving birth, especially so close together. I'm just focusing on that, trying to get as much sleep as I can. Eating well is good for energy and feeling good in yourself rather than a weight issue.''

However, Abbey revealed that she usually has quite a healthy diet anyway.

She said: ''I'm quite an active person, I'm always on the go, I don't sit down until I'm going to bed.

''I always eat healthy, being married to an athlete I'm always trying to eat fresh healthy meals as much as I can. I don't put pressure on myself to not have treats.

''I just think you feel better if you eat healthier and you get sleep and rest and you're a better mum because you feel good and feel strong.''